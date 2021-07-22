Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 1,765.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,543 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.41% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,608,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,062,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 112,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,412. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72.

