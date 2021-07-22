Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 161,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 90,101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $29.71. 39,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,046. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02.

