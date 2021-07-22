Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Paul John Balson purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,562. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

