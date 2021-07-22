Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.81% of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUZZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.