Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,596. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25.

