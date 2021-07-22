Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,361. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.