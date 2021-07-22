Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 105,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $49,797,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,052,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 521,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 377,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 170,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,959. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

