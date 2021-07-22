Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,841 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

