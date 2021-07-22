Fluity (FLTY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $12,860.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fluity has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

