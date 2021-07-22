Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

