Flux Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Flux has a total market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $677,761.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,973,728 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

