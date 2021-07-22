Flux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348,719.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Flux has a total market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $348,719.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00300587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00120622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00152194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001999 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,014,873 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

