Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

FL stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Gerstein Fisher boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 6,046 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 86,734 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 23,428 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 408,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

