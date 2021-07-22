Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$2.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 208,166 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.23 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

