Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Shares Down 5.3%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.35 and last traded at $96.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

