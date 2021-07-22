Formation Fi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00141289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.50 or 0.99907929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

