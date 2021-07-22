Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion.

Fortis stock opened at C$55.90 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$57.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

