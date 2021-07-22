Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.