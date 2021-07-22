Fortis (FTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FTS opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
