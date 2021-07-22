Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVI. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.42 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

