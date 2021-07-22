Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FWRD opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $100.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

