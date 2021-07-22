Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $20.31. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 1,711,091 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

