Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $33,280.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00106514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00142561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,374.74 or 1.00180305 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.