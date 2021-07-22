Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Franklin Covey worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

