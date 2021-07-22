Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Trading Up 0.3%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 613.50 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 598.50 ($7.82). Approximately 334,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 322,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.11.

About Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

