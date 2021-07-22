Frax (FRAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.07 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Frax has a total market cap of $242.50 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00141012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.83 or 1.00144311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 242,023,298 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.