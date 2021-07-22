Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 382,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,424,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

