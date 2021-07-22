Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $310,034.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

FRPT traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

