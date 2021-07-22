Frontier Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and $6.18 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00864425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.