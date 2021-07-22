FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.76. 558,733 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.