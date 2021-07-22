FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FCN opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.42.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

