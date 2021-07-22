Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

