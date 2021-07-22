FunFair (FUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

