FUNToken Hits Market Capitalization of $151.61 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $151.61 million and $1.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00862445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

