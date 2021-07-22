FUTURAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,341.34 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $26,341.34 and $7.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00226817 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00828194 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

