FUTURAX Tops One Day Volume of $30.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $25,935.43 and $30.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00225890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00844316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars.

