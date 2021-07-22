FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

