FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.