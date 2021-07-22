FY2022 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Decreased by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of CMS opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

