Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,278 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Galapagos worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

GLPG stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $209.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.