GAMB (GMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,833.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $3,833.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.