GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of GAMCO Investors worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

