GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $259,267.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00371941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,504,298 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

