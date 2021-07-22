GAMEE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $365,930.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $365,930.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.35 or 0.99892024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,400,354 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

