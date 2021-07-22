Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

