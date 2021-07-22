Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 3.4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 12,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,832,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

