Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts expect Garrett Motion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.24. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares worth $5,859,112. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

