Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.06. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2,473 shares traded.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,800 shares of company stock worth $195,969 and have sold 698,828 shares worth $5,859,112. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.