Gas Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00018287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $59.82 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00141642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,342.75 or 1.00146674 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.