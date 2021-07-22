GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,210 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GCM Grosvenor worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

