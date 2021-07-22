GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Hits $74,939.16

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $74,939.16 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00371941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.